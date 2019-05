WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 3 (Reuters) - A Canadian court ruled on Friday that a federal carbon-pricing plan does not violate the constitution, marking a victory for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

In a 3-2 decision, the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal said the court found the plan not to be unconstitutional in whole or in part. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Phil Berlowitz)