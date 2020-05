(Refiles to fix location of Kamloops, paragraph 2)

OTTAWA, May 17 (Reuters) - A jet from the Canadian air force’s Snowbirds exhibition team crashed shortly following takeoff on Sunday from an airport in Kamloops in the Pacific province of British Columbia after the pilot ejected, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said.

The accident happened about 320 km (200 miles) northeast of Vancouver. The pilot’s condition was unknown. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney)