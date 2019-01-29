Target LGBT
Canadian serial killer pleads guilty to murder of eight people

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Canadian man charged with the murder of eight people who disappeared over several years pleaded guilty to the charges in on Tuesday, CBC News reported, in a case that shook Toronto’s gay community.

City police had last January arrested 67-year-old Bruce McArthur, a landscaper who buried some of his victims’ remains on a property where he worked.

Police have been criticized by some in the gay community for taking years to solve disappearances dating back to at least 2010 in a neighborhood in downtown Toronto that is known as the city’s gay village.

