Toronto 2018 van attack suspect guilty, judge rules

TORONTO, March 3 (Reuters) - The man charged with plowing a rented van into dozens of people in Toronto in 2018, killing 10, is guilty of all 26 counts, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Alek Minassian, 28, told police he was motivated by a desire to punish society for his perceived status as an “incel” - short for involuntary celibate - because he believed women would not have sex with him. (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)