Canada's Quebec to investigate casinos for possible money laundering

OTTAWA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec will launch an independent audit to gather information about possible money laundering and criminal activities in publicly owned casinos, the province’s finance minister said on Monday.

An external auditor will be appointed to lead the investigation of money laundering and criminal activities, as well as loyalty programs, at four state-owned casinos in the predominantly French-speaking province. Minister Eric Girard did not name specific casinos in his statement.

The audit follows local news reports that the state-owned Casino de Montreal “rolled out the red carpet” for organized crime leaders before the pandemic, offering them free hotel rooms, meals and show tickets.

Loto-Quebec, which operates the casinos, including Casino de Montreal, said in statement last week that it actively works to fight money laundering and has procedures in place to ensure it complies with all regulatory requirements. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Dan Grebler)