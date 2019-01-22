Bonds News
January 22, 2019 / 6:34 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Canada's Alberta offers loan guarantee for oil upgrading plant

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest oil-producing province of Alberta said on Tuesday that it would provide a C$440 million ($330 million) loan guarantee for a planned C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) oil partial upgrading facility, aiming to push more crude through its full pipelines.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said her government had signed a letter of intent for the loan guarantee to private company Value Creation Inc, which intends to make a final investment decision by year-end on building the facility near Edmonton. ($1 = 1.3347 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 1.3347 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below