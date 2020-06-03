CANADA-CRUDE-Heavy discount widens as oil storage levels ease

June 3 (Reuters) - Canadian heavy crude’s discount widened versus the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on Wednesday as Alberta oil storage levels eased and Enbridge Inc’s Line 3 pipeline faced added delays. * Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for July delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at $8.60 per barrel below WTI, according to NE2 Canada Inc, wider than Tuesday’s settle of $7.65 under.

* Light synthetic crude from the oil sands was trading at $2 below WTI after Tuesday’s settle of $1.80 under.

* About 27 million barrels of oil is currently held in storage in Canada’s Alberta province, down from a peak of 37 million barrels earlier this year according to estimates by Imperial Oil , Royal Bank of Canada analysts said.

* A Minnesota pollution regulator said it will hold a public hearing this summer on Enbridge’s plan to replace its Line 3 oil pipeline, adding a potential two-month delay and pushing the bulk of construction to next year.

* Global oil prices edged higher but were pressured by doubts about the timing and scale of a potential extension to an output pact between OPEC and its allies as well as a surge in U.S. refined product inventories. (Reporting by Jeff Lewis; Editing by Tom Brown)