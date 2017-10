CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd’s 82,000 barrel per day Mid-Saskatchewan crude oil pipeline has lost power as a result of stormy weather in western Canada, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The regional gathering system and pipeline delivers light and heavy crude into Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

Inter Pipeline spokeswoman Breanne Oliver said the company does not know at this stage how long the outage would last. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)