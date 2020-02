WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta has agreed to divest its contracts to move additional crude by rail to market, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday.

The contracts to ship a collective 120,000 barrels per day were negotiated by the previous New Democratic Party government, and Kenney has long said his government planned to transfer them to the private sector. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)