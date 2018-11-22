Alberta may go it alone to add rail cars and move crude - premier

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Alberta is willing to buy trains itself and help clear a backlog of crude oil in the Canadian province if the Canadian government decides not to share costs, Premier Rachel Notley said on Thursday.

Notley, speaking in Calgary to oil well drillers, said Alberta has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to share costs of adding rail capacity to move an additional 120,000 to 140,000 barrels per day.