WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta has leased 4,400 rail cars to haul 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude by mid-2020, as it aims to clear its oil glut, Premier Rachel Notley said on Tuesday.

Notley, who faces a spring election, said Alberta would start putting rail cars into service as early as July 2019, moving an initial volume of 20,000 bpd. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)