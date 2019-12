WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Western Canadian oil stocks climbed to a record high 39 million barrels as of Nov. 29 due to a temporary outage of the Keystone oil pipeline and a strike by Canadian National Railway Co workers, data provider Genscape said on Thursday.

Despite the rail strike, Canadian rail loadings in November averaged a record high 351,000 barrels per day of oil, Genscape said. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)