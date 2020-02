WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Alberta provincial government said on Wednesday that it had approved Suncor Energy’s Meadow Creek West oil sands project, although other approvals are still needed.

The 40,000-barrel-per-day project planned near Fort McMurray, Alberta, requires environmental licenses and development permits, and Suncor has not yet made a final decision on whether to build it. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Sandra Maler)