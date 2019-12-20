Regulator orders shutdown of Suncor offshore oil site

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The oil regulator for the Atlantic Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador has ordered a production shutdown by Suncor Energy’s offshore Terra Nova site, finding the company was not compliant with required inspections and repairs.

Terra Nova, operating in the Atlantic Ocean 350 kilometres (217 miles) east of St. John’s, failed to maintain and inspect critical safety equipment, carry out timely repairs and ensure it mitigated potential hazards, the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board (C-NLOPB) said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator said Suncor, which operates the vessel, specifically failed to meet requirements regarding redundant fire water pump systems on the floating installation.

The suspension will continue until Suncor addresses the shortcomings, C-NLOPB said.

Terra Nova can store 960,000 barrels of oil, according to Suncor, which owns nearly 38%. Other companies, including Husky Energy, own smaller stakes in the project.

Suncor could not be immediately reached. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dan Grebler)