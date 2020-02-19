CN Rail train leaks crude oil after it derails in Ontario

TORONTO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co freight train derailed in Ontario and started leaking crude oil, the company said on Wednesday, marking the second such incident in less than two weeks.

About 30 cars came off the rails on Tuesday night near Emo, Ontario, just north of the border with Minnesota, the railroad said in a statement. Emo is about 380 km (240 miles) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Several cars have leaked crude oil, but preliminary reports show none of it entered waterways, the company said. The cause of the derailment was still under investigation, it added.

No fire or injuries were reported.

The derailment prompted local emergency workers to evacuate residents within 800 meters (yards) from the site as a precaution. Ontario police said there was no risk to public safety at the time.

A Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd crude oil train derailed and caught fire in Saskatchewan on Feb. 6, prompting Ottawa to impose temporary speed limits on trains hauling dangerous goods. (Writing by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)