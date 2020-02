Feb 6 (Reuters) - A train possibly hauling oil derailed near Guernsey, Saskatchewan early on Thursday causing a huge fire, Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported citing an eyewitness.

The derailment happened more than 100 kilometers southeast of Saskatoon, the report said bit.ly/3bjLi0z.

In December, a Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling oil had derailed west of Guernsey, Saskatchewan. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)