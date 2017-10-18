Canadian singer Gord Downie dies of brain cancer-statement

TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Gord Downie, the lead singer of Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip, has died, according to a statement issued by his family.

Downie, 53, who was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in December 2015, died on Tuesday night surrounded by his children and family, the statement added.

Downie is considered one of Canada’s greatest songwriters and was the frontman of the rock band beloved for songs about culture, small towns and hockey.

Downie was known for his frenetic stage presence and telling long stories in the middle of songs. Formed in the 1980s with roots in blues and rock, the Tragically Hip found radio popularity on both classic and alternative rock stations. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Susan Thomas)