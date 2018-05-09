FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 12:42 PM / in 3 hours

UPDATE 1-Canada building permits up in March on plans for apartments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, May 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose more than expected in March on increased plans to build apartment buildings in the provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

The 3.1-percent increase topped economists’ forecasts for a gain of 2.0 percent, while February was revised slightly downward to a decline of 2.8 percent from an initially reported 2.6 percent drop.

March residential building permits rose 2.3 percent, driven by a 12.2 percent jump in the multi-family sector on higher construction intentions for apartments. Quebec and British Columbia saw the biggest increases, as builders also planned row houses.

But building plans for single-family homes fell 7.9 percent as Toronto tumbled for the second month in a row. The Ontario government took a number of steps to rein in the hot Toronto housing market last year.

Permits for non-residential structures rose 4.5 percent, recovering some of the previous month’s decline as builders planned more commercial buildings.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.