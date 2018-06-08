UPDATE 1-Canada's Q1 capacity utilization rises to 12-year high

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - Canadian industrial capacity utilization rose to its highest level in 12 years in the first quarter, lifted by growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Capacity utilization rose to 86.1 percent from a downwardly revised 85.6 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, making for the highest level since the first quarter of 2006, the agency said.

It was the seventh consecutive quarterly gain and the longest string of increases since a run that began in the third quarter of 2009.

Capacity utilization in construction rose to 92.4 percent amid strong demand in the residential and commercial sectors.

The utilization rate in the manufacturing sector increased to 86.1 percent, its highest level since the fourth quarter of 2000 as durable goods manufacturing rose.