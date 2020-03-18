Market News
March 18, 2020 / 1:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canada February annual inflation rate falls to 2.2%

2 Min Read

    OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate
in February fell to 2.2%, on moderating gasoline prices,
Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
             
 Percent     Month-on-m              Year-on-ye  
 changes     onth                    ar          
                                                 
             Feb         Jan         Feb         Jan
 CPI - all   +0.4        +0.3        +2.2        +2.4
 items                                           
 CPI -       n/a         n/a         +1.8        +1.8
 common                                          
 CPI -       n/a         n/a         +2.1        +2.1
 median                                          
 CPI - trim  n/a         n/a         +2.0        +2.1
 Bank of     +0.7        +0.4        +1.8        +1.8
 Canada                                          
 core                                            
 All items   +0.8        +0.2        +1.9        +1.9
 ex                                              
 food/energ                                      
 y                                               
 Goods       +0.2        +0.9        +2.1        +3.1
 Services    +0.7        -0.3        +2.2        +1.8
 Energy      -1.3        +0.2        +4.3        +6.8
                                                 
 Seasonally  +0.1        +0.1        n/a         n/a
 adjusted                                        
 Bank of     +0.1        +0.2        n/a         n/a
 Canada                                          
 core -                                          
 seasonally                                      
 adjusted                                        
 
NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are
seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed
by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the
month, and annual inflation of 2.1% in February. CPI Common was
predicted to be 1.8%. 

 (Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below