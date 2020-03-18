Canada February annual inflation rate falls to 2.2%

OTTAWA, March 18 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in February fell to 2.2%, on moderating gasoline prices, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday. Percent Month-on-m Year-on-ye changes onth ar Feb Jan Feb Jan CPI - all +0.4 +0.3 +2.2 +2.4 items CPI - n/a n/a +1.8 +1.8 common CPI - n/a n/a +2.1 +2.1 median CPI - trim n/a n/a +2.0 +2.1 Bank of +0.7 +0.4 +1.8 +1.8 Canada core All items +0.8 +0.2 +1.9 +1.9 ex food/energ y Goods +0.2 +0.9 +2.1 +3.1 Services +0.7 -0.3 +2.2 +1.8 Energy -1.3 +0.2 +4.3 +6.8 Seasonally +0.1 +0.1 n/a n/a adjusted Bank of +0.1 +0.2 n/a n/a Canada core - seasonally adjusted NOTE: None of the figures except those in the last two lines are seasonally adjusted. The median prediction of analysts surveyed by Reuters was for the consumer price index to be +0.4% for the month, and annual inflation of 2.1% in February. CPI Common was predicted to be 1.8%. (Reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Kelsey Johnson)