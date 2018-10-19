FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ottawa's bookkeeping changes will lead to higher deficit for Canada - CBC News

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The deficit and debt numbers for Canada in the federal government’s Annual Financial Report being released on Friday will be higher than projected because of an accounting change Ottawa is making, CBC News reported.

The federal government is changing how it calculates the sums it's on the hook for in order to guarantee its future pension obligations to public servants, including Royal Canadian Mounted Police and military personnel, the report bit.ly/2NPMQCK said. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)

