OTTAWA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canada added 378,200 jobs in September, most of them full-time, and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0% as the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 156,600 jobs and for the unemployment rate to fall to 9.7% from 10.2% in August. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)