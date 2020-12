OTTAWA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada added 62,000 jobs in November, more than markets had anticipated, and the unemployment rate fell to 8.5%, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted a gain of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%. (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)