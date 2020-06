OTTAWA, June 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy unexpectedly gained 289,600 jobs in May, mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged up to 13.7%.

Employment in the goods producing sector gained some 164,700 jobs. The services sector gained some 124,900 positions. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson, Dale Smith and Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Nick Zieminski)