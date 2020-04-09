Canada loses 1.01 million jobs in March, jobless rate up to 7.8%

OTTAWA, April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net 1,010,700 jobs in March, both in full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Thursday. The jobless rate was up to 7.8%. This is the largest one-month drop since comparable data began being collected in 1976, and StatsCan stated that the slowdown continued beyond the reference week and is likely to be more fully reflected in the April data. Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 47,200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing. The services sector declined by a net 963,500 positions, mostly in accommodation and food services, as well as wholesale and retail trade. March 2020 Feb 2020 Job gain/loss -1,010,700 +30,300 Full-time -474,000 +37,600 Part-time -536,700 -7,300 Unemployment rate 7.8% 5.6% Participation 63.5% 65.5% Labor force 19.726 mln 20.323 mln March 2020 March 2019 % change Avg hourly wage $29.98 $28.25 +6.1 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to lose 350,000 jobs in March, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 7.2%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Kelsey Johnson)