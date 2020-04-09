Market News
Canada loses 1.01 million jobs in March, jobless rate up to 7.8%

    OTTAWA, April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's economy lost a net
1,010,700 jobs in March, both in full-time and part-time work,
Statistics Canada said on Thursday. 
    The jobless rate was up to 7.8%. This is the largest
one-month drop since comparable data began being collected in
1976, and StatsCan stated that the slowdown continued beyond the
reference week and is likely to be more fully reflected in the
April data.
    Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net
47,200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing. The services sector
declined by a net 963,500 positions, mostly in accommodation and
food services, as well as wholesale and retail trade. 

                       March 2020  Feb 2020
 Job gain/loss         -1,010,700  +30,300
 Full-time             -474,000    +37,600
 Part-time             -536,700    -7,300
 Unemployment rate     7.8%        5.6%
 Participation         63.5%       65.5%
 Labor force           19.726 mln  20.323 mln
 
                   March 2020  March 2019  % change
 Avg hourly wage   $29.98      $28.25      +6.1
 
NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to
lose 350,000 jobs in March, and for the unemployment rate to
rise to 7.2%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    
