OTTAWA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Canada lost 22,600 jobs in October, driven by a decline in hiring in education and health care as well as the trade, transportation, utilities, natural resources and mining sectors, according to a report from payroll services provider ADP released on Thursday.

The report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)