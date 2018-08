OTTAWA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Canada added 11,600 jobs in July, driven by a pick-up in hiring in the leisure and hospitality, healthcare, and professional and business services sectors, but industries tied to trade struggled with widespread losses, according to a report from ADP released on Thursday.

The report, which is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics, is derived from ADP’s payrolls data of about 40,000 companies. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)