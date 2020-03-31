Market News
Canada January GDP up 0.1% despite reduced trade

    OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy edged up
by 0.1% in January, largely on higher manufacturing exports,
Statistics Canada said on Tuesday even as overall trade
restrictions related to the novel coronavirus in China began to
affect potential growth.
    The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the
service-producing sector also grew by 0.1%.

             Jan         Dec (rev)   Dec (prev)  Nov
                                                 (yr/yr)
 All         +0.1        +0.3        +0.3        +1.8
 industries                                      
 Goods       +0.2        0.0         +0.3        +0.2
 Services    +0.1        +0.3        +0.3        +2.4
 NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a
Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1 percent increase
for January GDP.

 (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Kelsey Johnson)
