Canada January GDP up 0.1% despite reduced trade

OTTAWA, March 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy edged up by 0.1% in January, largely on higher manufacturing exports, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday even as overall trade restrictions related to the novel coronavirus in China began to affect potential growth. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector also grew by 0.1%. Jan Dec (rev) Dec (prev) Nov (yr/yr) All +0.1 +0.3 +0.3 +1.8 industries Goods +0.2 0.0 +0.3 +0.2 Services +0.1 +0.3 +0.3 +2.4 NOTE - All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters survey had on average forecast a 0.1 percent increase for January GDP. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Kelsey Johnson)