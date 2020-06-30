Market News
June 30, 2020 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Canada GDP plunges a record 11.6% in April

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday)

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s growth in April plunged by a record 11.6% from March as swaths of the economy were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

StatsCan also said in a flash estimate that growth in May was likely to rise 3% from April as businesses and stores across the country began to reopen. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, Kelsey Johnson and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
