UPDATE 1-Canada's economy shrinks by 0.1 percent in November as expected

OTTAWA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy shrank by 0.1 percent in November from October, pulled down in part by weakness in wholesale trade, manufacturing and construction, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The decline, which follows a 0.3 percent increase in October, matched forecasts by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The wholesale trade sector fell by 1.1 percent on weakness on machinery, equipment and supplies while the manufacturing sector contracted by 0.5 percent.

Non-durable manufacturing dipped by 0.3 percent as output from petroleum refineries fell thanks to maintenance work at some plants. Durable manufacturing fell 0.7 percent as atypical retooling and production schedules hit motor vehicle assembly.

Rotating strikes at Canada Post contributed to a 0.5 percent dip in transportation and warehousing while the finance and insurance sector posted a 0.7 percent decline.