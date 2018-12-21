UPDATE 1-Canadian economy expands by 0.3 pct in Oct, more than expected

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy expanded by a greater-than-expected 0.3 percent in October from September, pushed higher by strength in manufacturing, finance and insurance, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted monthly GDP would increase by 0.2 percent. Fifteen of the 20 industrial sectors - which Statscan says represents around 80 percent of the economy - posted gains.

The release could well be a pleasant surprise for Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who complained earlier this month that economic data heading into the fourth quarter were weaker than expected.

The manufacturing sector grew by 0.7 percent on higher output of machinery, primary metals, chemicals and food. The finance and insurance sector advanced by 0.9 percent on increased activity in bond and money markets.

Wholesale trade grew by 1.0 percent while utilities were up 1.5 percent on unseasonably cold weather that contributed to higher electricity demand for heating purposes.