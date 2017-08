OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose more than expected in June as construction intentions in and around Toronto remained strong while Vancouver trended downwards, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts rose to 212,695 in June from May's upwardly revised 194,955. Economists had expected a rise to a 200,000 annual rate. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)