Bonds News
November 15, 2018 / 1:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada home prices dip in October; first decline in eight months -Teranet

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell in October for the first time in eight months as widespread price declines were seen across the country, data showed on Friday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices fell 0.4 percent in October from September.

Prices were down in 10 of the 11 metropolitan markets surveyed, Teranet said. Just Montreal was higher, with a 0.2 percent gain.

On a year-over-year basis, the index climbed 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.