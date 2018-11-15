Canada home prices dip in October; first decline in eight months -Teranet

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices fell in October for the first time in eight months as widespread price declines were seen across the country, data showed on Friday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices fell 0.4 percent in October from September.

Prices were down in 10 of the 11 metropolitan markets surveyed, Teranet said. Just Montreal was higher, with a 0.2 percent gain.

On a year-over-year basis, the index climbed 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)