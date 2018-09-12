Canadian home prices rise in August due to seasonal patterns - Teranet

OTTAWA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canadian home prices rose in August from July but seasonal patterns masked some underlying weakness, data showed on Wednesday.

The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices increased 0.2 percent on a monthly basis.

After seasonal adjustment, the index was virtually flat following declines in June and July, Teranet said.

The 1.4 percent year-over-year gain for the index was the smallest since November 2009, Teranet said. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)