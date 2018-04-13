Canada home resales edge up 1.3 pct in March - CREA

OTTAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.3 percent in March from February as gains in Ottawa and Montreal helped offset declines elsewhere, but recent mortgage rule changes have left both buyers and sellers uncertain, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Friday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 22.7 percent from record highs a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 4.6 percent from March 2017.