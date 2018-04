OTTAWA, April 10 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts slowed slightly in March as a drop in the construction of condos more than offset an increase in detached homebuilding, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts declined to 225,213 in March from February’s upwardly revised 231,026. Economists had forecast starts would decline to 218,000 homes. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)