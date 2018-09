TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in August compared with the previous month as groundbreaking on multiple unit and single detached urban homes decreased, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of starts declined to 200,986 units from a revised 205,751 units in July. Economists had expected starts to rise to 210,300 homes. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)