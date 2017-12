OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose sharply in November, as both single and multiple urban starts climbed, data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of starts rose to 252,184 in November from October’s downwardly revised 222,695. Economists had expected a decline to a 215,000 annual rate. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)