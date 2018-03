OTTAWA, March 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes fell by 6.5 percent in February from January to the lowest level in nearly five years, with declines seen in the cities of Toronto and Vancouver, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 16.9 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)