Canadian home sales, prices surge to new record in March

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canadian home sales rose 5.2% in March from February, setting a new all-time record amid strong demand in markets across the country, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Thursday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 76.2% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 20.1% from last March and up 3.1% from February.

The actual national average selling price hit a new record at C$716,828 ($572,821) in March, up 31.6% from a year earlier and rising 5.7% from February. ($1 = 1.2514 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)