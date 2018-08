OTTAWA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Resales of Canadian homes rose 1.9 percent in July from June, notching the third straight monthly rise but remaining below the highs seen in recent years, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Wednesday.

The industry group said actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, fell 1.3 percent, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 2.1 percent from July 2017. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)