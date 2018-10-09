FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canadian housing starts fall in September as multiple units slide -CMHC

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in September compared with the previous month as multiple urban starts tumbled 8.9 percent, offsetting a 2 percent rise in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 188,683 units from a revised 198,843 units in August, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 210,000. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

