Canadian housing starts fall in September as multiple units slide -CMHC

TORONTO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in September compared with the previous month as multiple urban starts tumbled 8.9 percent, offsetting a 2 percent rise in single-detached urban starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 188,683 units from a revised 198,843 units in August, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 210,000. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)