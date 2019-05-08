Canadian housing starts jump 23 percent in April -CMHC

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts surged nearly 23 percent in April compared with the previous month as groundbreaking increased on multiple unit and single detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts rose to 235,460 units from a revised 191,981 units in March, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

Economists had expected starts to rise to 196,400. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)