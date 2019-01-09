Canadian housing starts slip in December as multiples decline -CMHC

TORONTO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in December as groundbreaking on multiple unit urban homes fell 6.8 percent, while single-detached urban starts also lost ground, data from the national housing agency showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 213,419 units from an upwardly revised 224,349 units in November, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 205,000 units. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)