CORRECTED-Canadian housing starts fell in July -CMHC

(In Aug 9 item, corrects June and July data to show standalone monthly rate rather than trend rate)

TORONTO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell in July from the previous month, as groundbreaking decreased on multiple unit and single detached urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 222,013 units from 245,455 units in June, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to fall to 203,500. (Moira Warburton)