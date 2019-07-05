Canada's Ivey PMI hits a 4-month low as expansion slows in June

TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Canadian purchasing activity slowed to a four-month low in June as measures of employment and supplier deliveries fell, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to its lowest since February at 52.4 from 55.9 in May.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 52.7 from 55.1 in May, while the adjusted supplier deliveries index showed a contraction, falling to 48.9 from 52.4.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 53.7 from 61.8 in May.