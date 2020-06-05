Canada's Ivey PMI rebounds from record low in May

TORONTO, June 5 (Reuters) - Canadian purchasing activity contracted in May but at a less sharp rate than in the record-setting prior month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally-adjusted index rose to 39.1 after slumping to 22.8 in April, which was its lowest on record.

Canadian provinces have been gradually reopening their economies in recent weeks after non-essential business activity was halted across the country in April to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Separate data on Friday from Statistics Canada showed that the economy added 290,000 jobs in May.

The Ivey PMI measures the month-to-month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers across Canada. A reading below 50 indicates a decrease in the pace of activity.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 41.9 from 22.9 in April, while the supplier deliveries index was up to 37.7 from 18.2.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 42.1 from 23.6. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Nick Zieminski)