Canada's Ivey PMI shows economic activity expanding at slower rate in February

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in February as supplier deliveries contracted, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 54.1 from 57.3 in January.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The gauge of supplier deliveries slumped to an adjusted 41.8 from 52.7 in January, while the employment index rose to 54.7 from 51.3.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 53.2 from 51.1. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)