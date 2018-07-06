Canada's Ivey purchasing index shows faster expansion in June

TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in June as prices climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 63.1 from 62.5 in May. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in the pace of activity.

The prices index jumped to 74.3, the highest in data going back to July 2016, from 64.4. The employment index dipped to 59.3 from 61.2.

The unadjusted index dipped to 65.1 from 69.5.