Canada's Ivey purchasing index slips to 55.2 in January

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The growth of purchasing activity in Canada slowed in January as supplier deliveries slipped, while inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 55.2 from 60.4 in December, short of analysts’ expectations for 61.0. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of supplier deliveries fell to 46.4 from 48.2, while inventories climbed to 58.4 from 49.1.

The unadjusted index rose to 51.3 from 49.3.